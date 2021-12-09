Regimental Sergeant Major Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2021 .

Military personnel took part in a gruelling physical Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Challenge recently.

The aim of the challenge, which consists of two phases, is to test participants’ physical and mental robustness and encourage competitiveness.

Phase one was a 4.5km group loaded march from Devil’s Tower Camp to Europa Point car park, allowing all participants to gradually warm up for the second phase of the

challenge. Phase 2 was a 7.5km individual best effort from Europa Point car park to Princess Caroline’s Battery. The route ascends over 400 meters, via Jews Gate, St Michaels cave then up to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar. Once at the top it is a quick descent down to the finish point.

Pte Gonzales, who was competing in his first RSM's challenge, said: “It's the toughest endurance event that I have taken part in since joining the Army. The challenge tested both my physical strength and my mental resilience, which are two key attributes of being a good Infantry Soldier.”

Cpl Rogers, who is well known for his running prowess, showed that he can move equally as quick carrying equipment as he crossed the finish line in first place in a time of 40 minutes 51 seconds.

At the end of the challenge, all participants had well deserved breakfast baps before concluding with the prize giving. The Battalion 2IC and the RSM congratulated all participants for their efforts and thanked those who were responsible for organising and supporting the event.