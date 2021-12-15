Good Response to RGP Survey of Female Safety

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

The RGP says it wishes to thank everyone who responded to last month’s survey of Female Safety. Over 320 completed surveys were received, with most responses coming from women in the 35 – 44 age group.

The RGP says the data contained within all the responses is proving to be “extremely useful.”

Some of the headline statistics were as follows:

- 70.2% of those surveyed felt that Gibraltar is safer than Spain.



- 69% of those surveyed felt that Gibraltar is safer than the UK.



- 62% of women surveyed responded positively to feeling safer when in public spaces if there was a police presence.

The RGP says it will now analyse the concerns raised by individual respondents and, where necessary, will discuss these concerns with the Government and with other stakeholders.

