British Forces Personnel Receive Commendations From CBF

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

Staff at the Ministry of Defence received commendations from the Commander of British Forces Gibraltar recently in a ceremony which saw workers from both civilian and military posts recognised for their exceptional work.

Commendations:

Cpl O’Mahoney has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to the delivery of health and wellbeing across the British Forces Gibraltar community. As well as his commitment to the Mental wellbeing committee he stepped forward to organise the inaugural Gibraltar element of the RAF Association Rides welfare charity event. This saw a collective of teams across the RAF cycle the equivalent of the circumference of the globe. His drive and commitment from the outset were incredible, demonstrating ambition and innovation in delivering a challenging event and is an extremely worthy recipient of this CBF commendation.

CPO David May ably assisted by PO Daniel Sweeney and their small team of divers from the Command Diving Element were invaluable during preparation of Armed Forces Day 21. Working above and beyond, they assisted in the arduous task of moving essential equipment from various locations around the MoD estate. Without their support, Armed Forces Day would not have been half the success it eventually was.

Since his arrival to the Gibraltar Command Diving Element in December 18, Able Seamen Harris-Joce has consistently made himself available to cover additional duties during exceptionally busy periods that were made remarkably more challenging by a prolonged gapping of workforce. His impeccable standards and loyalty to the service are not only commendable but an inspiration to all those that he encounters, both military and civilian.

NATS ATC and Engineering received an RAF Safety Centre Team Commendation for their outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred by significant changes to shift patterns and the loss of key personnel, both sections responded with the minimum of fuss and were a key element in ensuring that air operations continued at RAF Gibraltar for the duration of what was an extremely testing period for all.

Christina Stevenson is a stalwart and shining example in 4 Corners and beyond. She voluntarily assists the Community Support Team by attending two youth club sessions per week and being heavily involved in the summer activities and Halloween half term programmes. She is also a volunteer at the Alwani Foundation Charity shop in Gibraltar. She is an extremely worthy recipient of the CBF commendation.

WO1 Walsh’s impact in post has been nothing short of transformational. He has overturned the form book, simultaneously addressing both the Physical Development (PD) programme and the kit and equipment held to the extent that it is unrecognisable to that which preceded it. Alongside the PD programme, Walsh also took it upon himself to paint the entire gym in his spare time. For service above and beyond reasonable expectations, transforming the delivery of all physical training, and for his positive impact across the wider community, QMSI Walsh is thoroughly deserving of official recognition.