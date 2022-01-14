Gibraltar Disability Society “Outraged” By New People’s Use Of Derogatory Language

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society says it is “outraged” by the use of derogatory language in the New People’s recent article.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

The Gibraltar Disability Society is outraged by the use of the derogatory word “retarded” in the recent New People article.

It is disheartening to think that certain publications are so far behind the times that it does not occur to them that, by using such a term, it can cause a huge insult to a large percentage of our population. The Society calls for a public apology from the Editor of New People for the offence such language has caused. The Ministry of Equality has recently delivered staff training on general disability awareness and disability language and etiquette, so the Disability Society would go so far as to suggest that the Editor and Staff of this publication may wish to consider attending such a course.





