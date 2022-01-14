New People Editor Apologises

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2022 .

The editor of the New People has “unreservedly apologised” for the use of a word which has been considered to be offensive to people with disabilities. A statement issued this afternoon says there is “no excuse” for the failure to spot the offence that the word would create adding that it “will not be used again.”

A statement continued: “Additionally, the New People notes the huge advances made in the past ten year since the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party and the Liberal Party took office in Gibraltar in relation to all matters affecting people with disabilities.

“That progress has arisen after many years of under investment.

“Additionally, the New People also notes how closely its articles are read and scrutinised and is pleased to see that it continues to set the political agenda. Our readers can be assured that we will continue to highlight the uncomfortable issues that our ideological political opponents wish they could avoid. We will also continue to point out their inconsistencies and failures. We shall ensure we do so without employing language that any collective may, rightly, find offensive and which might permit our opponents the luxury of umbrage.”