Chief Minister COVID-19 positive

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has tested positive for the virus.

Mr Picardo, who has no symptoms and feels perfectly fine, tested as a result of exposure via a relative. Mr Picardo tested positive in a PCR test.

As a result, the Chief Minister will be working from home for the next seven to ten days, subject to the testing procedures established by Public Health Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo is liaising with the Contact Tracing Bureau to ensure all his close contacts are established and followed up.