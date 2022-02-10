Multi-disciplinary Contemporary Art Exhibition By Kitchen Studios Opens Tomorrow At Casa De La Cultura

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2022 .

A multi-disciplinary contemporary art exhibition by local collective Kitchen Studios opens tomorrow Friday 11th of February at 8pm at the Casa de la Cultura in La Línea de la Concepción. ‘Memoria y Deseo’ features work from 15 local artists and will run from the 11th of February to the 27th of March on the third floor of the Casa de la Cultura.

A statement from Kitchen Studios follows below:

The exhibition titled Memoria y Deseo (Memory & Desire), a title selected by local singer-songwriter Gabriel Moreno, will run up until Sunday the 27th of March and will feature the work of sixteen local artists, covering various artistic disciplines from illustration to installation, with each artist providing their own interpretation of the themes of memory and desire.

This is the first foray of Kitchen Studios across the border with a show of their; which follows members of the collective’s participation in shows in Cádiz and Tarifa, in addition to several other artistic actions together with other collectives of the region. Joining Kitchen Studios regulars will be a selection of artists, handpicked for the occasion, bringing the total number of artists exhibiting works to fourteen, with the addition of two collaborators. The artists involved are as follows:



Aaron Soleci, Alan Perez, Alex Menez, Aroa Nuñez, Daryl Pallas, Ermelinda Duarte, Lizanne Figueras, Gabriella Martinez, Naomi Duarte, Naomi Martinez, Patrizia Imossi, Shane Dalmedo, Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Stèphane Dominicy, Tina Rodriguez and Zoe Bishop.

Kitchen Studios hope to not only give visibility to Gibraltarian contemporary art with this exhibition, but also strengthen ties and narrow the divide between the art scene in Gibraltar and not only La Línea, but also further afield.

Memoria y Deseo will run from the 11th of February to the 27th of March at the third floor of the Casa de la Cultura, Flaza Fariñas, La Línea de la Concepción with opening hours as follows:



Monday – Friday:

10am – 2pm & 4:30pm to 9pm



Saturday – Sunday:

10am – 2pm





