Childline Gibraltar Visit Loreto Convent School

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

Childline Gibraltar launched their annual Blue Week in an assembly at Loreto Convent School on Monday 14th March.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Childline representative Ines gave a presentation to years 5 & 6. Pupils watched a video showing the Childline mascot ‘Charlie the Bear’ caring for young children around Gibraltar. They then reflected on what friendship is, how you can be a good friend, and what makes a bad friend? Pupils then wrote a short thank you letter to a friend, which some of the pupils read out to their peers.

Four of our year 6 boys held a raffle, tombola, sweets sale last Month, raising £85.00 which they have kindly donated to Childline They presented a cheque during the assembly.

Find out more on https://childline.gi/





