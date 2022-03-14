Care Agency Staff Become ‘Dementia Friends’

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

Care Agency staff have been taking part in ‘Dementia Friends’ sessions hosted by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

These training sessions have been attended by social workers within the Adult and Disability Social Work teams as well as social care workers within Waterport Terraces Elderly Day Centre, St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home. They are also attended by senior care workers, registered nurses, administration officers and Senior Management. A total of 59 staff members have attended these sessions.

The CEO of The Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas, said: ‘The Care Agency is making a big effort to ensure that awareness is raised across all departments so that there is a better understanding of Alzheimer’s and Dementia and how we can improve the support we provide our service users, many of who are living with Dementia.’

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: ‘I am very grateful to the Gibraltar Alzheimers and Dementia Society for taking their time to deliver these ‘Dementia Friends’ sessions to Care Agency staff. This is in line with the Government’s policy of creating a ‘dementia friendly community’ as set out in our National Dementia Strategy. As the Minister with responsibility for Health and Care, I am fully committed to ensuring this is rolled out further to the wider Public Service’.





