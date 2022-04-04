GEMA In Bloom

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2022 .

The GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion is celebrating Spring with a special curation called ‘GEMA in Bloom’.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Whilst embracing the new season the exhibition also coincides with the Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show, which will take place at the Gallery later in the month, providing an ideal backdrop.

Artworks from a variety of artists, all part of the Government’s art collection have been selected, bringing togetherworkswhich have not been shown collectively before.Works exhibited in the last vault, will include paintings by Gustavo Bacarisas, Leni Mifsud, Rudesindo Mannia, Lorraine Buhagiar, Bathsheba Peralta, Vin Mifsud and Dora Montegriffo amongst others.

Gibraltar Cultural Services will also be hosting art student classes during the month, at the Gallery. These groups will enjoy a tour of the facility and displays, before getting creative and producing work inspired by GEMA.





