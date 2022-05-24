Ocean Views Activities Programme Helps Patient Recovery

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2022 .

The GHA says it is working on implementing significant changes to its Mental Health service offering, in line with the National Mental Health strategy.

A statement continued: “The employment of three Activities Coordinators at Ocean Views has had a positive impact on patients, who are now able to participate in a structured activities programme throughout the week that aids their social skills, cognitive behaviour and physical wellbeing.



“Activities include swimming, zumba, basketball, football, and meditation. There are also walking and coffee groups for those who want a less physical activity, where patients can enjoy lovely walks around Gibraltar or go to town and enjoy coffee in a social atmosphere. Further activities are also encouraged onsite at Ocean Views, including cooking groups, arts and crafts, gardening, board games and movie nights. Each Ward at Ocean Views has their own activity planner, through whom patients can choose their activities, always after assessment and approval by the Physiotherapist.



“Feedback from patients has been extremely positive, with many reporting that the activities programme is helping them in their recovery.”



The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I’m extremely pleased with the progress of the Ocean Views Activities Programme and the very positive impact it is having on patients. The staff at Ocean Views have worked hard to provide a varied and substantial programme of activities, and are invested professionally and personally in its success. Patients have given excellent feedback so far that access to these types of social and physical activities is helping in their recovery. We can always do better, and the GHA welcomes all types of constructive feedback, including criticism. However, it is important to acknowledge and thank the staff at Ocean Views for everything they do to support some of the most vulnerable in our society.’



