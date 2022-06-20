Gibraltar Pride 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee will be holding a Pride event this Saturday (25th June) as from 10am at Casemates Square. At 11:30am, speakers from political parties will take to the stage, as well as from His Worship The Mayor and a message from The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. Around Casemates Square, various charities have been invited to take part, allowing them to reach out and offer support for mental health, physical health and emotional wellbeing. The Pride march will commence at 12pm and will return to Casemates for further evening entertainment from 6pm - 11pm.

A statement from the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee follows below:

The LGBTQ+ committee – formed less than a year ago and made up of volunteers, is proud to be bringing Pride to Gibraltar! The ethos behind the committee is to educate on a range of LGBTQ+ issues, raise awareness and to celebrate everyone. The committee is comprised of 11 members, ranging in gender, sexuality, age and background; from gay, lesbian, trans and non-binary, to allies; from professionals in the business sector to public sector workers. Alongside them, they have a dedicated and growing group of supporters, who are regularly involved in initiatives, discussions, and social events.

Over the course of the last year the committee have coordinated initiatives across Gibraltar which have included: flag days to educate; weekly posts on social media to highlight LGBTQ+ movies, interviews on The Hub and other cultural events; meetings with key departments in Gibraltar including Education and Culture; attendance at other charity events to raise awareness; social events to provide emotional wellbeing amongst the community. What drove the committee were the principles of democratic decision making, non-political agendas and a deep belief in education and community support.

The main Pride event will take place on Saturday 25th June – this is a day to celebrate but also a day to show solidarity and togetherness. The day will begin at 10am in Casemates Square. One of the main events will be the costume competition for our youth, with prizes for different age ranges. The theme is ‘Show your Pride’ - express yourself however you want! Alongside the competition, there will also be face painters, cos-play professionals, and a youth stand. Around Casemates Square, various charities have been invited to take part, allowing them to reach out and offer support for mental health, physical health and emotional wellbeing. And of course, there will be the mainstage set up with a range of local acts, dance, drama, music and more. At 11:30, speakers from all major political parties will take to the stage, as well as from His Worship The Mayor and a message from The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. The parade will then begin down Main Street and back where people will come together to wave flags and help raise awareness. Once, the parade returns, winners for the competition will be announced and more entertainment will continue. Headliners for the late afternoon and evening’s entertainment will begin at 6 until 11, with some international acts!

The Pride event would not have been able to take place without the private support of sponsors. The platinum level sponsors are Lottoland and Abacus – who have been stalwart allies in making sure this initiative gets the investment it needs. Other sponsors include Playtech, 888 and local hair salon Miss Shapes, as well as several other local businesses. The help of all these is a welcome sign of modern businesses embracing liberal values and will go towards making sure the first ever full Pride is one to remember.



