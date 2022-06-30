ISOLAS Wins 'Best Law Firm In Fund Domicile’ At 2022 Hedgeweek Europe Digital Assets Awards

30 June 2022

ISOLAS LLP has received the accolade for ‘Best Law Firm in Fund Domicile’ at this year’s Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards, held at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel.

ISOLAS was recognised by voters as the top law firm to support and guide businesses in the funds domiciliation process. The firm, located in Gibraltar – which has recently been named in a PwC and Elwood report as a jurisdiction of choice for the domiciliation of hedge funds, was up against some of the best international law firms.

Commenting on the award win, Jonathan Garcia, Partner at ISOLAS said: “We are both proud and honoured to receive this award. It is another milestone for our Funds Practice and wider ISOLAS team as it reflects the dedication, expertise, and commitment we have for our clients. To be recognised as the leading law firm in the Funds Domicile sector competing against a number of top-quality European law firms is a significant achievement, not only for ISOLAS but also for Gibraltar as a whole. Our team is made up of a group of experts experienced in several key sectors, and it has been wonderful to see how inspired colleagues have been by this award-win. We look forward to further successes for ISOLAS on the global stage.”

Peter Isola, Senior Partner at ISOLAS commented: “Gibraltar is a preferred jurisdiction for the domiciliation of digital funds, as its innovative, vibrant and robust financial services system gives businesses the confidence and security they need to invest and grow. This award is a testament to the work and contribution the team has made toward positioning Gibraltar as a forward-thinking jurisdiction for the fund’s sector. As Gibraltar and ISOLAS both continue to grow their respective international influence, I look forward to welcoming more clients from across the world to the jurisdiction and our firm.”

The Hedgeweek European Digital Assets awards aim to recognise excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital asset space. For Hedgeweek’s Digital Assets awards, they partnered with BarclayHedge who pre-selected fund managers based on their 12-month performance (3+ years for the long-term performance categories) in the period leading up to these awards. In total, there were 9,978 votes in cast, in total with 45% of those coming from managers, 20% from investors and 35% from Service providers. For the Service provider categories, the nominated firms are based on a widespread survey of more than 100 fund managers and other key industry participants.