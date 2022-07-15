Gibraltar Discussion In Brussels

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2022 .

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were in Brussels earlier this week to continue discussions on the proposed future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The remaining areas where agreement needs to be reached are very narrow but nonetheless very important.

Those talks were held in parallel to a stock-take between the UK and EU of the eight negotiating rounds that have taken place so far.

The Government remains fully committed to secure an agreement which will govern Gibraltar’s relationship with the EU and with Spain, its nearest Member State, and discussions towards that objective will be ongoing and take place at different levels.

It will be recalled that a technical round took place in Madrid last week.





