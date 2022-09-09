SDGG Statement On The Passing Of Her Majesty The Queen And National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2022 .

Below follows a statement from the SDGG:

The Self-Determination for Gibraltar Group expresses its deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Her Majesty has been an example of devotion and dedication that will have inspired many and her passing is a great loss to the People of Gibraltar.

The SDGG is confident that the People of Gibraltar will devote themselves with equal loyalty to King Charles the Third.

All National Day events have been cancelled. We know that a lot of hard work has been undertaken by many in the lead up to the day, but we are certain all will understand that it is the right thing to do.

May Her Majesty the Queen rest in peace and God Save the King.





