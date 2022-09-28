New Additions To The GDP Dog Section

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2022 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section are delighted to announce the addition of two new police dog teams.

Police Dog (PD) Diego, a Belgian Malinois, who is a newcomer to the rock, successfully passed training school in Melton, UK, to ensure he met the necessary standards to be a General Purpose Police Dog.



When PD Diego returned to Gibraltar, he underwent a strenuous 4-week process to be paired with his new handler PC Christian Jeffries.



PC Jordan Dean, who is new to the section, has successfully passed his dog handlers course and been paired with PD Robyn, a Belgian Malinois. PC Dean has also further specialised with Explosive Detection Dog PD Koki, an English Springer. PC Dean successfully completed an 8-week Explosives training course with the Ministry of Defence Police in Scotland.



Now that both police dog teams are fully integrated into the police force, they are being deployed operationally at MOD and Gibraltar wide locations delivering specialist policing services.



