Battle Of Trafalgar Remembrance Service

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2022 .

Members of British Forces Gibraltar gathered in the Trafalgar Cemetery to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar today.

The service was attended by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who each laid a wreath at the Admiral Lord Nelson Statue before the service commenced.



Command Chaplain, Father Danny Hernandez, led the service, reading out prayers and pronouncing the Blessing. The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, read the despatch from Admiral Collingwood followed by The Preamble read by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Lord Nelson’s Prayer read by Commodore Tom Guy.



The service was also attended by a former Royal Navy communicator, Mr Robert Reeves, who served in HMS Rooke 50 years ago. Mr Reeves left the Rock in January 1973 having served in the Communications Centre as supervisor of the watch for a year.



Reminiscing about his time in Gibraltar, Robert said: “I remember attending this ceremony in 1972, however I do not remember it being this large. I remember lining the route somewhere in the cemetery.



“Ceremonies are very important and must always be remembered, and I am so grateful to be able to take part in this year’s service.”







