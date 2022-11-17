GHA Marks Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2022 .

The GHA has marked Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month with a series of initiatives in the lead up to World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Thursday 17th November, when a purple flag will fly outside St Bernard’s Hospital.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA’s Consultant Medical Oncologist and Clinical Director for Cancer Services, David Ballesteros Quintanilla, was invited by Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar to attend and present at a dinner at Grand Battery House. Dr Ballesteros Quintanilla provided medical advice about awareness, from a Consultant’s point of view, and was joined by 5 members of the Cancer Unit. Dr Ballesteros Quintanilla explained that in Gibraltar at least 47 patients have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer since 2016, two thirds had stage 4 disease and 57% were men.

The GHA Director General Prof Patrick Geoghegan was unable to attend in person but sent a video message, thanking Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar for their tireless work to the benefit of Pancreatic Cancer patients and the wider community.





