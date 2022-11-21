Heritage Trust Second-Hand Book Sale

Written by YGTV Team on 21 November 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be hosting a Second-hand book sale of Gibraltar related books in The Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square on Friday 25th November.

The sale will run during shop opening hours of 9:15am and 5:00pm.



These books have been donated to the Trust and are duplicates from its reference library so will be sold at reduced, reasonable prices to coincide with Black Friday sales. List of titles available will be published on the Trust’s website.



More information on www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or get in touch with the Trust at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .