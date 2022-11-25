New Book: ‘A Rocky Labyrinth: The History of our Streets, Lanes, Roads and Ramps’

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a book signing event on Saturday 3rd December for the publication, ‘A Rocky Labyrinth: The History of the Streets, Roads, Lanes, and Ramps of the City of Gibraltar’ by Manolo Galliano, with Photographs and Illustrations by Victor Hermida L.R.P.S.

This long-awaited volume takes a deep dive into the history of Gibraltar’s old town, its streets, and thoroughfares. Richly illustrated with documentary photographs of the streets and their features, and with two pull out maps plus vignettes showing the extent of each and every street, you will be sure to become more familiar with Gibraltar’s nooks and crannies.



Manolo and Victor will be available to meet and sign copies of their book from 10:30am to 12:00pm on Saturday 3rd December at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square.



There will be some festive treats and tea and coffee on offer so why not pop by and say hello.



All proceeds from sale of the books will go back into the Gibraltar Heritage Trust fund and its project work to protect and promote Gibraltar’s Heritage.