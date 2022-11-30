Minister Sacramento Attends Reception At Buckingham Palace For Queen Consort’s First Major Engagement

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, visited Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by The Queen Consort to mark the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and as part of UN’s 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

At the reception, TheQueenConsort delivered her first major address since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, where she spoke of the importance of remembering all those who had passed as a direct or indirect result of domestic abuse. The reception has been described as The Queen Consort’s highest profile effort to raise awareness about one of her most personal causes.

The reception, which included around 300 guests was attended by other members of the Royal Family and international Royals, senior UK Cabinet Ministers and leaders of the domestic abuse sector to draw attention to this important subject matter. Olena Zolenski,the First Lady of Ukraine was also in attendance. Minister Sacramento was introduced to Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family and also had the opportunity to have discussions with members of the UK Government and other leaders in the field of domestic abuse.

The Minister of Justice, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘It was an absolute privilege to meet The Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace. I was also able to speak in detail with leaders in the domestic abuse sector and discussways of supporting victims of abuse and tackling this issue.Itwas particularly poignant for this reception to have been held against the backdrop of the UN 16 Days ofAction campaign which theMinistry for Justice is leading on Gibraltar.I am absolutely committed to doing everything I can in reducing the levels of domestic abuse and I am confident that our Domestic Abuse strategy will go a long way in doing so.’





