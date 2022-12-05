Minister Daryanani Discusses Gibraltar with CEO of Wizz Air

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has met with Mr Jozsef Varadi, CEO Wizz Air.

Mr Varadi was in Gibraltar for the CAPA Aviation Summit & Excellence Awards conference being held in Gibraltar this week.



The Minister took the opportunity to personally welcome Mr Varadi and discuss operations to Gibraltar.



Minister Daryanani, said: “It was disappointing that after putting in a lot of hard work and convincing WizzAir to fly to Gibraltar they decided to pull out due to lack of demand with the Luton service. I explained that this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic as all flights had a lower load factor. This year things are back to normal with most flights operating at almost capacity. I look forward to engaging with the wider Wizz team that Mr Varadi has directed me towards and with his assistance we hope to welcome the airline back to Gibraltar”.



