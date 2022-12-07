Regimental Sergeant Major’s Challenge 2022

Yesterday approximately 100 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment took part in the annual Regimental Sergeant Major’s Challenge. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The challenge is both physically and mentally demanding, designed to push competitors to  their absolute physical limits as well as fostering key leadership skills. The soldiers started  the challenge at Devil’s Tower Camp and climbed up to Princess Caroline’s Battery in the  Upper Rock whilst carrying 17kg on their backs. 

Under the watchful eye of the RG All Arms Physical Training Instructors, the exercise was  delivered to the highest standard with all participants completing the challenge.  

At the end of the challenge, the Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore and the  RSM, Warrant Officer Class 1 Dan Henderson, congratulated all participants for their efforts  and thanked those who were responsible for organising and supporting the event.


