Minister Daryanani Announces Record Inaugural Cruise Calls in 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2023 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has announced that Gibraltar has seen a record number of 20 inaugural cruise calls to Gibraltar in 2022, beating the previous best of 19 in 2016.

The cruise industry has been through a difficult time during the pandemic but Gibraltar has made a quick recovery during the past year.



The Government says it has embarked on an “unprecedented cruise marketing drive and the results are there to be seen.”



Mr Daryanani commented, “The cruising industry has suffered immensely but the Government has worked at full throttle to make sure that Gibraltar has not been forgotten and the statistics are proof of this. I have represented Gibraltar at the most important cruise conferences in the world. I have spoken about what we have to offer and people have approached me to talk about us. We have recovered quickly in 2022 after the pandemic and now we have a record amount of inaugural calls. This new year will be better as we already have more calls booked than last year. Whatever my detractors may say, I will continue marketing Gibraltar because that is what our retail and hospitality industries want and expect from me. It is not easy in this very competitive industry but we will work hard to deliver on all fronts.”



