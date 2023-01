OS 35 Update – Arrival of Specialist Assets in Gibraltar

06 January 2023

The Captain of the Port is pleased to confirm that the Koole 42 with Barge H-283, which departed from Suriname on 11th December, has safely completed its transatlantic crossing and is due to arrive in Gibraltar tomorrow morning. It will immediately begin its preparations for the next phase of the wreck removal process.

Unfortunately, the Koole 31 and Barge H10030 are currently moored in Brest, taking shelter from adverse weather conditions in the Bay of Biscay. However, weather conditions are expected to improve shortly and the vessel is expected to depart Brest early next week. This should have no overall delay to the removal of the wreck, and the projected timeline of the beginning of May for the complete wreck removal remains in place.



The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: ‘Firstly, I’d like to reiterate my thanks to everyone who has worked throughout the festive period to continue to prepare the wreck for removal and to prevent any damage to the environment. I’m pleased to confirm the safe transatlantic crossing of the Koole 42 and works will shortly be underway to remove the OS35’s cargo entirely, which is expected to take a number of weeks. With the exception of the unfortunate short delay to the arrival of the Koole 31, all aspects of the wreck removal operation are moving forward as planned.’