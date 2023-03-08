Women In Insurance Network Set Up

In commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), a new local network has been set up established by and dedicated to Women in Insurance in Gibraltar.

This will be a group working towards elevating women not just on IWD, but beyond this commemorative day.

A statement continued: “Founded by locally based Women in Insurance, for Women in Insurance, the WIN group will be an empowerment zone that allows women to meet, network and aim to develop opportunities for similar aspiring women in insurance in Gibraltar of all ages.

“We are looking to expand the existing steer group with a further three members. We would therefore like to offer the opportunity to those interested in getting involved to express their interest and join the steer group. Applications will be considered from members of the local insurance industry, based on their background and area of insurance expertise.

“This opportunity is open to all members of the GII regardless of their gender identity, as this is a fully inclusive environment whose success is dependant on equal representation.