Major Pitto Receives His MBE In Windsor Castle

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment are delighted to announce that Major Pitto received his MBE from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal, yesterday 8 March at Windsor Castle.

Major Pitto returned to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in July last year after spending two years in British Forces Gibraltar as the Operations and Plans officer. He was awarded an MBE for his services as the primary lead in developing plans and supporting efforts against the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as leading with contingency planning within the military environment, and being a force driver in executing charitable events.

He most notably played a huge part in organising the successful first ever Armed Forces Day on the Rock in 2020 which saw Her Majesty’s Naval Base filled by thousands of members of the general public.

After receiving his MBE, Battalion Second in Command, Major Pitto said: “Yesterday was a proud and special day. I never expected to have been recognised for such a prestigious honour, I'm truly humbled.

"To receive the honour from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal, was also very special as she is a big supporter of Gibraltar.

"I once again want to thank my family for their patience in supporting me over the years.”