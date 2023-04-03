RGP Is Now Recruiting

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

The RGP says they looking to recruiting people who “live and work” by their values and code of Ethics. Recruitment is open from now until 19 May 2023.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Royal Gibraltar Police, no two days are the same, no two officers are the same and no two career paths are the same.

The job of police officer is unique. Every day, it provides a range of mental and physical challenges. It can be tough, but also incredibly rewarding.

The job is to protect the vulnerable, to support victims of crime and to build the trust of the community you serve.

Officers are trained to have the necessary skills and provided with the support of the wider police family.

The RGP is looking to recruit people who live and work by our Values and our Code of Ethics. These people will have high standards of integrity, fairness and respect. They will also have a commitment to public service. In this role, they will build lasting relationships with colleagues and the people with whom they come into contact every day.

In return for their commitment, officers’ salaries start at £32,330 with a ceiling for Constables of £50,763 per annum. Overtime can add to this.

The criteria for entry are:

∙ Applicants must be British nationals

∙ They must have been resident in Gibraltar for at least 3 years (although there are some exemptions for applicants with appropriate experience)

∙ They must have passed our Entry Exam

∙ They must be at least 18 years of age on joining

∙ You must have passed our Fitness Test (5.4 on the Bleep test)

This year, our recruitment process has changed and the process has been reduced to just three stages. All details of our recruitment and application process can be found at https://www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities

Recruitment is open from now until 19 May 2023.






