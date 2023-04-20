Reception to Celebrate Achievements at Cultural Youth Festivals

The Mayor Mr Christian Santos hosted at reception at City Hall for the winners and participants at Cultural Youth Festivals over the last year.

Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, was in attendance and took the opportunity to congratulate the young people on their achievements in the cultural field.



His Worship wished to celebrate young people who have participated in local competitions and festivals in all areas including drama, dance, music and art. He spoke about how at their young age they are already inspiring the next generation and how talent is only part of the equation, that hard work and perseverance are also required for them to continue working in the arts.



His Worship thanked their parents and teachers for the support and investment of time and experience to give these young people the best opportunities, describing them as a readymade fan club. He assured those in attendance he would be following their careers in the future and both he and Minister Cortes applauded the calibre of artists and performers in Gibraltar.



