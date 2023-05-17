Spring Visual Arts Competition 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the winners of this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition.

A total of 117 entries by 63 artists were submitted.

Illustrator and artist, Eleanor Dobbs carried outthe judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday 16th May.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner (£3,000)

Julian Osborne – ‘Red and White’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award (£750)

Julian Osborne – ‘Red and White’

Sculpture Award (£750)

Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga – ‘El Turno’

Photography Award (£750)

Mark Montovio – ‘Ocean of Eden’

Video Award (£750)

Stephen Perera – ‘Time’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award for Best Gibraltar Theme (£1000)

Michael Martinez – ‘3B’

The Sovereign Art Award for the Best Young Artist(£1000)

Hannah Cavilla Latin – ‘Untitled’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Caroline Canessa – ‘El Quarry’

Kieron Peralta – ‘The Guv & Sir David Steel’

Lenka Tryb – ‘Snapshots’

Naomi Martinez – ‘Lo Humfri’

Phoebe Noble – ‘Barbary Einstein’

Shannen Vinent – ‘Flat Bastion Rd’

Tyrone Anthony Vera – ‘Immaculate Creation’

GCS would like to thank TheKishinAlwani Foundation and Sovereign Gibraltar for their generosity in sponsoring this popular competition.

The exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday 17th May to Saturday 27th May 2023, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.





