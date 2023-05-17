RGP Officers Pass Blue Light Instructors Course

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2023 .

Three RGP officers have qualified as Emergency Response Driving Instructors after passing a UK accredited course in Gibraltar this month.

Under the watchful eye of examiner Stephen Milton who had flown out to the Rock to run the two-week training course, Police Constables Peter Borge, Simon Todd and Paul Penfold perfected skills including vehicle control, overtaking safely and blue light response tactics.



The Roads Policing Unit officers are now fully qualified to teach other law enforcement and emergency service workers how to drive emergency response vehicles.



A number of officers from Gibraltar’s other law enforcement agencies also completed the training.



Pic left to right: PC Borge, PC Todd, examiner Stephen Milton and PC Penfold.