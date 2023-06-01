Works To Beaches Underway Ahead Of Official Bathing Season

01 June 2023

With the official bathing season begining on 10th June, the Department of Enviroment have been preparing local beaches for the upcoming months.

A statement from the Governemnt follows below:

The Department of the Environment have been working hard in preparing our local beaches ahead of the official bathing season which begins on 10th June 2023.

Some of these works include:

Camp Bay

The existing wooden beach umbrella store and beach accessibility equipment adjacent to the Lifeguard Post have been removed and will be replaced with two, purpose built, permanent structures. This new public umbrella store will be significantly greater in size and will therefore provide greater storage space for beach users.

New safety fencing will be installed around the toddler pool, in addition to the current fencing already in place at the larger adult’s pool. Additionally, an extra external show unit will be installed on the main promenade area. The pools pumping system will also be improved which will improve the rate of water intake to the pool.

The entire metallic balustrade along the southern end of the beach which is, at present, partially rusted will be replaced in its entirety.

Additionally, a Beach Accessibility Service pergola will be erected and the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will also be set up.

Little Bay

New fencing will be erected around the toddler pool and the entire metallic balustrade along the lower tier of the beach will be replaced.

Importantly, a new platform and stairs running adjacent to the sea will be constructed. This will improve access to the shoreline and make bathing easier for the elderly or those beach users with any mobility restrictions.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out. This includes the rendering and painting of flooring, walls and seating areas as well as the replacement of toilet furniture, fixtures and retiling wherever necessary.

Additionally, repairs will be undertaken to the existing beach umbrella store and the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be set up.

Catalan Bay

The entire beach walls and balustrades will be repainted and repair works will take place along the entire wooden pedestrian causeway running from the car park to the road.

Stones and pebbles which have been washed up onto the shore will be removed and sand will be shifted, where appropriate, to relevel the beach.

The concrete walkways providing access to the beach will also be relayed and the Beach Accessibility Service pergola will be erected. There will also be a Beach Accessibility Tent for the exclusive use of blue badge beach users which was first introduced last simmer and proved successful.

Additionally, repairs will be undertaken to the existing beach umbrella store and the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be set up.

Sandy Bay

Sand will be shifted, where appropriate, to relevel the beach and concrete walkways providing access to the beach will installed. There will also be repairs and painting of existing railings and balustrades.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out and the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be set up.

Western Beach

The accumulated seaweed within the runway sea inlet running adjacent to the beach car park will be removed. There will also be a complete overhaul of all wooden structures composing the Beach Facilities on site, including the retreating of wood, replacing of all partition walls within the changing room and shower room cubicles, as well as the replacing of toilet furniture and fixtures wherever necessary.

As in other beaches, the releveling of the beach will take place where required and the concrete walkways providing access to the beach and the Beach Accessibility Service Unit will be relayed.

The wooden beach umbrella store will be repaired and the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be set up.

The Minister for the Environment, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: ‘As you can see, the team at the Department of the Environment have been working flat out to ensure that our beaches are ready in time for the official opening of the bathing season. Significant repairs and enhancements to our beaches are being undertaken at present which will enhance the beach experience for everyone. I would like to thank all those involved in our beach improvement programme for their hard work which, I’m sure, will be greatly appreciated by our community.’

