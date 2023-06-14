Patuka Press Anthology Of Gibraltarian Writing Released

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

Patuka Press have released its first anthology of Gibraltarian writing. The ‘Shit Jobs’ pamphlet contains short fiction and non-fiction prose pieces by 18 writers.

A statement from Patuka Press follows below:

'Shit Jobs' contains stories by Jackie Villa, Barbara Durante, Nicholas Montegriffo, Melissa Bosano, Giordano Durante, Gabriel Moreno, Liam John Ballester, Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Dale Buttigieg, Terrence Moss, Leah Pou, Rebecca Calderon, Humbert Hernandez, Christian Facio, Giulietta Durante, Jackie Anderson, Mark Sanchez and Joe Adamberry.

The contributors tackle the misery, risk and sheer futility of certain jobs with a mix of unashamed directness, dark humour, cutting satire and a dose of social criticism.

The pamphlet also represents Gibraltar’s linguistically hybrid nature with pieces in English, Spanish and Llanito.

The cover was designed by local artist Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

A spokesperson for the press said: “We put out a call to local writers late last year and were very pleased to receive so many quality submissions in the following months up until the March deadline. This pamphlet is the first of many similar projects - our next theme will be announced soon. Our aim is to provide an outlet for Gibraltar writing that it has not enjoyed before and to encourage writers to express themselves without restriction. Local writing is certainly entering an exciting new phase and Patuka is proud to be part of it!”

The pamphlet is now available to purchase as an e-book and paperback on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/cHnMhS0





