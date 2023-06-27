Gibro Recognised For 25 Years With British-Portuguese Chamber

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2023 .

Local professional services firm the Gibro Group, is proud to announce that it has been recognised for its longstanding relationship with the British Portuguese Chamber of Commerce (BPCC).

A statement from the Gibro Group follows below:

The company was awarded a special plaque and certificate, marking 25 years of active membership within the BPCC network.

In a ceremony held on Friday 23rd June at the Vila Vita's Praia Dourada Restaurant Beach Lounge, members of the Gibro Consultores team accepted the plaque in recognition of their significant commitment to the Chamber. The accolade is a rare occurrence, underscoring the exceptional resilience and strength demonstrated by Gibro Consultores in maintaining this alliance over two and a half tumultuous decades.

Chris Barton, CEO of the BPCC, commended the resilience of Gibro Consultores, noting, "With companies being created every day and a similar number closing at the same rate it is encouraging to see that some companies have been able to survive and thrive during these past two and half decades of turmoil. Gibro’s resilience throughout this period is testament to their ability to adapt and continue to provide exceptional service to their clients against an ever-changing economic backdrop. We are therefore immensely proud that they have shared their journey with the BPCC for these past 25 years, and we wish to mark this milestone in recognition of their ongoing loyalty by the presentation of this commemorative diploma and plaque. Thank you, and we sincerely hope that we can make some more similar presentations to other Members in the Algarve in the coming years.”

Gibro Group's CEO, Stuart Rodriguez, reflected on this significant milestone, stating, "Our 25-year partnership with the BPCC is a testament to our shared commitment to developing business links in Portugal. We are honoured by this recognition and look forward to our continued collaboration as we navigate the future together. We extend our gratitude to our clients, our intermediaries and to our dedicated team, without whom this achievement would not be possible."

Established in 1975, the Gibro Group provides individuals and companies with bespoke trust, accounting, corporate, legal, private client and family office services. Its fully independent, associated and affiliated member businesses, span multiple jurisdictions including Gibraltar, Spain and Portugal.





