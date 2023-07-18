Stylos Dance Studios Return From Dance World Cup Finals

The team managed to achieve the following medals;

Gold Medals - 1

‘Proud Mary’ - Anna Pecino, Mini Solo Acro B

Silver Medals - 2

’The Face’ - Lewis Llamas, Children Solo Lyrical Boys

‘Human’ - Amy Wink, Senior Solo Acro

Bronze Medals - 4

‘Bird Girl’ - Oceana Payne, Children Solo Acro

‘Je Suis Malade’ - Amy Wink, Senior Solo Lyrical

’Speaking In Tongues’ - Children Small Group Contemporary

‘9 To 5’ - Children Small Group Acro

The following routines managed to also score country points for Gibraltar;

4th Places - 3

‘Yerushalaim Shel Zahav’ - Senior Small Group Contemporary

‘Hey!’ - Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne, Children Duet/Trio Acro

‘Mr. Monotony’ - Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas, Children Duet/Trio Jazz

5th Places - 2

‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ - Children Small Group Jazz

‘Down To The River’ - Children Large Group Lyrical

6th Places - 3

‘Bla Bla Bla’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Showdance B

‘A Palé’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Acro

‘Piece By Piece’ - Senior Large Group Lyrical

Due to the vast number of entries in some categories (over 70 competitors in a section), they had a Grand Final for the Top 10 scoring routines in certain sections. These routines re-competed in the Grand Finals:

‘Bird Girl’ - Oceana Payne, Children Solo Acro

‘A Palé’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Acro

‘Fyrsta’ - Heaven Bocarisa, Children Solo Contemporary

‘Feeling Good’ - Sophie Crosskey, Children Solo Jazz B

‘Bla Bla Bla’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Showdance B

They now return to the studio for their Summer Program, before they embark to compete in Avilá, Madrid and perform in the UK very soon.