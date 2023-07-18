Stylos Dance Studios Return From Dance World Cup Finals
Stylos Dance Studios’ Season 8 Competition Team have recently returned from attending the Dance World Cup Finals held in Braga, Portugal.
A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:
With over 7,500 outstanding dancers competing from 50 countries, they managed to return home to Gibraltar with the title of ‘WORLD CHAMPION’ once again! This was achieved by 9 year old Anna Pecino in the Mini Solo Acro with ‘Proud Mary’ Choreographed by Lillian and Lauren Montero. All 35 routines managed to achieve over 80 marks with 15 of those obtaining an incredible 90 marks and over.
The team managed to achieve the following medals;
Gold Medals - 1
‘Proud Mary’ - Anna Pecino, Mini Solo Acro B
Silver Medals - 2
’The Face’ - Lewis Llamas, Children Solo Lyrical Boys
‘Human’ - Amy Wink, Senior Solo Acro
Bronze Medals - 4
‘Bird Girl’ - Oceana Payne, Children Solo Acro
‘Je Suis Malade’ - Amy Wink, Senior Solo Lyrical
’Speaking In Tongues’ - Children Small Group Contemporary
‘9 To 5’ - Children Small Group Acro
The following routines managed to also score country points for Gibraltar;
4th Places - 3
‘Yerushalaim Shel Zahav’ - Senior Small Group Contemporary
‘Hey!’ - Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne, Children Duet/Trio Acro
‘Mr. Monotony’ - Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas, Children Duet/Trio Jazz
5th Places - 2
‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ - Children Small Group Jazz
‘Down To The River’ - Children Large Group Lyrical
6th Places - 3
‘Bla Bla Bla’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Showdance B
‘A Palé’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Acro
‘Piece By Piece’ - Senior Large Group Lyrical
Due to the vast number of entries in some categories (over 70 competitors in a section), they had a Grand Final for the Top 10 scoring routines in certain sections. These routines re-competed in the Grand Finals:
‘Bird Girl’ - Oceana Payne, Children Solo Acro
‘A Palé’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Acro
‘Fyrsta’ - Heaven Bocarisa, Children Solo Contemporary
‘Feeling Good’ - Sophie Crosskey, Children Solo Jazz B
‘Bla Bla Bla’ - Ella Hurtado, Children Solo Showdance B
They now return to the studio for their Summer Program, before they embark to compete in Avilá, Madrid and perform in the UK very soon.