Mediterranean Dance School Travels To Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2023 .

Mediterranean Dance School will be travelling to Avila, Madrid today to participate in the Global Dance Open Finals that will take place throughout the course of this week.

A statement from Mediterranean Dance School follows below:

A team of 62 dancers, who all qualified for the national finals in April 2023, will set off to represent Gibraltar in what will be a massive dance event - seeing some of the best dancers qualify from the globe from over 30 participating countries.

Genyka Celecia, Principal of the school, Choreographer and main Teacher for the team,

"The progress the dancers have made this year has been incredible and we are immensely proud of how far they have come. At this point, any medals will only be a bonus as we have focused majorly on the progression and growth of each individual dancer in the team. As a school, we are taking one of the biggest teams to date to compete abroad and we are immensely proud and fulfilled with having been able to give our youth this opportunity. The biggest challenge has been getting such a big team physically and mentally ready for the event and we are readier than ever. This wouldn't have been possible without my amazing staff who have been with us every step of the way; Duncan Grech, Chantel Cooper and Louise Britto. I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate my team for all their commitment, dedication and hard work they have shown these last few months.”

MDS will also be participating in the Dancer of the Globe event where out of all the thousands of dancers, only 21 were selected to compete for the main Global Prize, that is the Dancer of the Globe Performer Award. Caitlin Rodriguez, a nominee for this Award, will need to take part in a separate competition - as well as participate in a specialised workshop and film a music video on the streets of Avila on the final day.

Students of the Mediterranean Dance School, Sarah Hook and Lyniah Marquez were also selected as Can You Dance Scholarship winners and will be representing our school at the event in Liverpool in October 2023.

Mediterranean Dance School would like to take this opportunity to wish all the dancers representing Gibraltar the best of luck at the event, surely making Gibraltar proud.