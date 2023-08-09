Gibraltar Fair Entertainment 2023

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will officially inaugurate the Gibraltar Fair on Saturday 19th August at 7pm.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The Fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway.

A varied range of rides for different age groups will be provided, all priced at £3. In addition, there will be tombolas, games, and other stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations.

As in previous years, there will be eating and drinking outlets within the Fairground, including the popular Family Pavilion and a ‘churros’ stall.

The Family Pavilion will provide a full and varied daily entertainment programme. Admission to the Family Pavilion, which will be run by Gibmedia Ltd, will be free. A spokesperson for Gibmedia Ltd said: ‘We hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with their family and friends at the Family Pavilion. We are keeping our outdoor seating area, which proved very popular last year. There will be daily entertainment from 9pm. We have worked hard with GCS and the SDGG to keep our prices reasonable and competitive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Fair and look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.’

The full Programme of Events for the Family Pavilion can be found on www.culture.gi.





