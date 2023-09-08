Minister Sacramento Launches Trauma Risk Management (TRiM) Policy

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, today announced the publication of a new Trauma Risk Management (TRiM) Policy for Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and other first responders. At a briefing that was attended by all the Heads of the Emergency Services, other uniformed bodies and recently qualified TRiM Managers, the Minister explained that TRiM is a trauma-focussed peer support system to help people who have experienced a traumatic event during the course of their duty.

Following the successful roll-out of TRiM training to Managers and Practitioners, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has now established a network of qualified TRiM specialists which are embedded in each of the first responding organisations. The TRiM process aims to ensure that the welfare and mental health needs of individuals who have been exposed to a traumatic incident are effectively managed thereby reducing the risk of illness developing in our first responders.

Minister Sacramento said: ‘I am delighted to be able to publish the Government’s TRiM policy. This really is a remarkable and impressive piece of work that will not only better the quality of care for our Emergency Services and other first responders but will be available for the entire public service under the auspices of the Governments Human Resources Department. I would like to thank the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, and his team for their work in this respect and look forward to seeing this policy develop even further in future.’