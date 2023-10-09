22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2024
The annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be taking place from 14th to 17th February 2024 at the Ince’s Hall Theatre.
A statement from MO follows below:
Now in its 22nd year, this competitive event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals and organised by M.O Productions. Classes will be divided into Children, Junior and Adult categories and you can enter solos, duets, and trios, in various dance styles.
BURSARIES AND TROPHIES TO BE WON:
MO Productions Bursary Award: £750 and Trophy
MO Productions Best Female Dancer: £250 and Trophy
MO Productions Best Male Dancer: £250 and Trophy
MO Productions Best Choreography: £150 and Trophy
Lawrence Robles Award for Most Promising Dancer: £150 and Trophy
MO Productions Sussex Award: Participation at the Sussex Festival of Dance 2025
Closing date for entries is Monday 11th December 2023.