MS Arvia Welcomed to Gibraltar on Inaugural Call

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2023 .

Minister Santos welcomed the MS Arvia on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

The Minister was invited on board the Arvia, where he exchanged plaques with the ship’s captain, Robert Camby. The Minister was accompanied by CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino.

The Arvia is an excellence-class ship in service for P&O Cruises and is the largest to be commissioned for the British cruise market. The vessel has a capacity for over 5,000 passengers and 1,800 crew members.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I’m delighted to see the hard work of my predecessor Vijay Daryanani come to fruition as we welcome a vessel of this size to our port, giving us an opportunity to showcase the tourist attractions, the historically rich sites and the culturally diverse community Gibraltar has to offer. It was a pleasure to go on board and tour this exceptional ship and I look forward to seeing it return again soon.”