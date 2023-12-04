Pre-Order Now Available For ‘Beyond The Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets And Lanes Beyond The City Walls’

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has opened pre-orders for the follow up publication to the popular ‘A Rocky Labyrinth’ which charts the history of Gibraltar’s streets of the city. ‘Beyond the Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets and Lanes beyond the City Walls’ is also written by Manolo Galliano, with Photographs, maps, and illustrations by Victor Hermida L.R.P.S and will be arriving imminently.

A statement from the GHT follows below:

This second volume describes the history of the roads, streets and lanes of Gibraltar, located beyond and outside the City Walls, together with details of the countless important edifices and fortifications surrounding them. It complements 'A Rocky Labyrinth', published in 2022, which dealt exclusively with the origins and history of the thoroughfares within the City itself. This new publication attempts to provide an evocative insight into how the Rock was able to develop and grow over the centuries, as a result of the ever increasing requirements for new roads and improvements to existing ones. In the process, greater traffic fluidity and better accessibility was achieved for the ultimate benefit of all sectors of the community.

In order to secure your copy of what will be another popular book, you can place your order in our Gift & Bookshop in The Main Guard, or on our online shop. The book is priced at £30.00 but is available to members of the Trust for £27.50 upon showing a valid membership card or applying the discount code. You also have the option of leaving a dedication with us for Manolo and Victor to sign. Further dates for the launch and book signing to be announced.

All proceeds from sale of the books will go back into the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to fund project works undertaken in the protection and promotion of Gibraltar’s Heritage.





