Multi-Agency Live Exercise (LIVEX) to Take Place on Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2023 .

Gibraltar’s emergency services and other first responding agencies will take part in a live exercise on Thursday to practice the multi-agency response to a marauding terrorist attack. The exercise is being planned and conducted by the Office of Civil Contingencies.

The exercise will take place across a number of locations in Gibraltar and will involve a blue light presence. It will practise the deployment of operational capabilities and will see the activation of the Tactical and Strategic Coordinating Groups, to replicate the realities of a response to a terror attack as far as possible.

Members of the public are assured that this is part of routine planning and training. Disruption to the public will be kept to a minimum.