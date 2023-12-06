ESG Hopes Minister’s COP28 Attendance Will Translate Into Action

The Environmental Safety Group has said that it hopes that the Minister’s attendance at the COP28 in Dubai “will translate into action taken in Gibraltar.”

A statement continued: “Climate Change is in the spotlight with COP28 currently underway in Dubai. Amidst controversies surrounding this oil-producing nation hosting such an event, there is regardless intense discussion and pressure for the necessary actions to be taken urgently. The Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Dr. John Cortes, is present at this conference and we hope it will also translate into action taken in Gibraltar.

“We have yet to see a date announced for the long-awaited first sitting of the Cross Party Parliamentary Select Committee on Climate Change, to be held before the end of the year as promised by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during the last elections and reiterated at a recent parliamentary session.

"We hope to hear from the Minister of his plans at such a meeting, following his attendance at COP28," said a spokesperson.’