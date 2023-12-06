St Bernard’s Hospital Entrance Plans “Will Not Go Ahead”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

Following a consultation period, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has announced the redevelopment of the GHA St Bernard’s Hospital entrance will not go ahead.

The Minster for Health, said: “Throughout the election campaign I repeatedly said that we would be a Government that listened. Since we were elected, the GHA and my Ministry have reviewed the consultation and listened to the concerns raised by members of the public about the funding of the redevelopment of the Hospital entrance with the COVID fund. Yesterday, I announced that, following a period of consultation, we have decided to shelve this project and use the donations held in our COVID fund in another, yet to be determined manner."