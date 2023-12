Convent Christmas Fair Raffle Draw

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2023 .

At the invitation of The Governor, Sir David Steel, the Convent Christmas Fair Committee drew the results of the 2023 Convent Christmas Fair Raffle.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The draw was overseen by Notary Public Mr Anthony Lombard.

The prize is a Honda motorcycle kindly donated by Bassadone Motors. The raffle and other income from the fair ensured that local charities benefited by £6,000. The winners will be notified.