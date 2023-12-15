Weather Advisory For Gale Force Winds: Saturday 16th December

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2023 .

The Government have issued a Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds which are valid from 5am Saturday 16th December until 1pm Saturday 16th December.

A statement follows below:



A strong easterly flow will bring mean wind speeds of 30-34 KT (56-63 KM/h) with gusts in excess of 40 KT (74 KM/h) and isolated 43 KT (80 KM/h) in exposed locations or to the lee of the Rock through Saturday morning.



THIS WARNING IS MONITORED AND WILL BE EXTENDED IF NECESSARY

This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34-40KT (63-74 km/h) with gusts to 43KT (80 km/h) or more. Travel conditions will become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.