Book Launch Of ‘Beyond The Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets And Lanes Beyond The City Walls’

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the official launch of ‘Beyond the Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets and Lanes beyond the City Walls’ the latest publication written by Manolo Galliano, with Photographs, maps, and illustrations by Victor Hermida L.R.P.S. The launch took place on Friday 15th December at 1:00pm in GEMA Art Gallery and was launched by Minister for Heritage, Dr. John Cortes. There will also be a Book Signing Event on Wednesday 20th December with Manolo and Victor at the Main Guard between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This second volume describes the history of the roads, streets and lanes of Gibraltar, located beyond and outside the City Walls, together with details of the countless important edifices and fortifications surrounding them. It complements 'A Rocky Labyrinth', published in 2022, which dealt exclusively with the origins and history of the thoroughfares within the City itself. This new publication attempts to provide an evocative insight into how the Rock was able to develop and grow over the centuries, as a result of the ever increasing requirements for new roads and improvements to existing ones. In the process, greater traffic fluidity and better accessibility was achieved for the ultimate benefit of all sectors of the community.

This book is now available to purchase from our Gift & Bookshop in The Main Guard, or on our online shop. The book is priced at £30.00 but is available to members of the Trust for £27.50 upon showing a valid membership card or applying the discount code. Accompanying this book is a complimentary magnet set featuring ‘Streets of Gibraltar’ which further celebrates our urban heritage.

In addition, we will be holding a Book Signing Event on Wednesday 20th December with Manolo and Victor at the Main Guard between 11:00am and 1:00pm. You can leave a dedication for them to sign upon purchase or come and get your copy signed and meet the authors here. This title will be popular, so make sure you secure your copy to avoid disappointment.

All proceeds from sale of the books will go back into the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to fund project works undertaken in the protection and promotion of Gibraltar’s Heritage.

More information on our website: www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi





