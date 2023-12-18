Angela Johnson Appointed An OBE For Work Ensuring Food Supplies To Gibraltar After Brexit

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2023 .

Angela Johnson, logistics manager for Morrisons based in Bradford, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2022 Queen’s New Year Honours for her work ensuring food supplies to Gibraltar after Brexit.

A statement follows below:

Angela was invited to join the OBE Gibraltar Association and she was delighted to accept. She keeps in close contact with the Association and continues to support Gibraltar having arranged two flights again this year full of fresh Christmas lines. She told the chairman of the Association, Richard Labrador, that it has been a pleasure to work on this again this year to provide all Morrisons’ customers in Gibraltar with their Christmas favourites.