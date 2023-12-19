The Young Artist Competition 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is inviting local artists to participate in the annual Young Artist Competition that will be held in February 2024.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as on 26th February 2024. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for non-winning entries in the 2023 Spring Visual Arts and International Art competitions.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from Tuesday 27th February to Friday 8th March 2024.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 10 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 11 to 13 £500

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Sculpture Award £500

Artworks awarded the prizes listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture. There will also be a People’s Choice Award with a prize of £100.

Entry Forms and Rules are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms/

Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

Gibraltar College of Further Education

The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February 2024 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.





