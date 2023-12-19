GHA Opening Hours For Collection Of Stoma Products

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2023 .

The GHA wish to inform patients who require Stoma products from the GHA Stores of the following opening hours during the Christmas period:

The store will be closed as from 12.30 on 22/12/2023 until 27th December 2023.

On the 27th and 28th December the GHA Store will be opened during normal working hours i.e. 8.30 hrs to 13.00 hrs and from 14.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs.

The store will then be closed again from 29th December 2023 to 2nd January 2024.

As part of the GHA NET ZERO Green Plans, we aim to reduce the use of plastics and thus encourage patients to bring with them a reusable bag to collect their supplies.

To contact the GHA Stoma Nurse Team, please call 200 07298 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.